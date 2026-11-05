Tomorrow’s Soap Opera Spoilers: What’s Happening on Friday, November 6

On Friday, November 6, the soaps are full of big reveals, bitter confrontations, and a whole lot more! Here’s a look at some of the drama coming up on General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Beyond the Gates, and Days of our Lives.

Beyond the Gates

Dani has learned to trust her intuition on BTG, and right now, it’s putting her on edge. Does she have good reason to worry? Chelsea finds herself caught off guard by Nicole and Kat. Naomi isn't exactly happy that Hayley is pregnant with her younger brother or sister, so it's no wonder the two women wind up sniping at each other. Caroline may technically be Bill’s employee, but she has no qualms about putting her foot down with her boss. Joey should probably watch his back, because Heather is planning something big for her brother.

The Bold and the Beautiful

On B&B, Sheila reminds Deacon of their past, but will stirring up old memories of their love also stir up old feelings? Or is Sheila wasting her time trying to get Deacon back? As more people learn about the surrogacy plan, Steffy and Carter scramble to remain cool under pressure. Can they maintain their lie, or will someone uncover the truth behind Steffy’s pregnancy?

Raven Bowens Was 'Completely Blindsided' By DAYS Firing

Days of our Lives

After lurking around for a bit, Dominic Marino reveals himself to Salem on DAYS. Could his appearance be why Julie offers Marlena some words of comfort? And will they be enough? As family and friends gather for Lexie’s memorial, Kristen disguises herself as Susan in order to sneak in and pay her respects to her sister. EJ has been refusing to answer to anyone recently, but how will he handle things when his daughter, Sydney, is the one asking the questions?

General Hospital

On GH, Drew was delighted to learn that Carly and Valentin had been arrested for Jack’s murder, but his celebrating may be a little premature. Alexis gives Jason an earful, likely about Danny’s recent escapades. Dante pitches something to Carly — might it help her prove her innocence in Jack’s death? Josslyn makes a discovery that leaves her furious, but does it have to do with her vendetta against Sonny or her concerns about her Uncle Jude? When Lulu comes asking for a favor, will Elizabeth be willing to help?

Alexa Havins Addresses Rumors of Justin Bruening Joining GH Cast

The Young and the Restless

Billy tried to set boundaries for Adam on Y&R, but it doesn’t appear that he’s abiding by them, because Billy is losing his patience. Can he make Adam keep his distance from Sally and Ruby? When Audra reflects on her past, will it help her decide what direction she wants to take in the future? With Nate back at the hospital, Stephanie has decided they should keep things professional at work, but already, her authority as chief of staff is coming into question.