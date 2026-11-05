General Hospital Spoilers Video: ‘I Don’t Think I Want To Be a Part of This’

split screen of Jude, Tracy, Jason, and Sonny on GH By ABC

The General Hospital spoilers video for Thursday, November 5, previews more shocks, second thoughts, and what could be the beginning of a war.

Taking Sides

As Heather (Alley Mills) continues touring Port Charles, she swings by the hospital where Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) becomes the latest person stunned to see her back in town. “I moved back to Port Charles,” Heather enthuses. “Isn’t that great?!” From the look on Liz’s face, she doesn’t seem to agree with her former mother-in-law!

Alexa Havins Addresses Rumors of Justin Bruening Joining GH Cast

At the Quartermaine mansion, it appears that Jason (Steve Burton) is striking a deal with Tracy (Jane Elliot), because she asks, “Do I have your guarantee on that?” But does this have to do with Jude (Wil Traval) threatening to take away Phoebe from the family, Deception business or another matter altogether?

Lucy (Lynn Herring) was furious when Jason voted along with Tracy and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) to make Deception a subsidiary of ELQ, but Serena (Kelly Kruger) is ready for a change. “Do you know what?” she proposes to her stunned mother. “To hell with Deception!” But what does Serena have in mind as an alternative?

With Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) accused of Jack’s (Chris McKenna) murder alongside Carly (Laura Wright), he calls in the big guns: Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). “I don’t think I want to be a part of this,” the attorney tells him. But Valentin urges, “Believe me, you want to.” Can he convince her to help him?

Did GH Just Soft-Launch a Cassadine Recast?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) invites Jude over so they can have a serious conversation about what he’s up to in Port Charles. “You can do whatever you want to do,” Sonny declares, “as long as you stay away from me.” How will Jude respond to the line being drawn in the sand?

Check out this tease for the next episode of GH, and let us know what you think about the current storylines in the comments below!