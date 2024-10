Five Things That Happened On October 28 In Soap History

In 2005 on Bold and Beautiful, the tense situation between Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and Eric Forrester (John McCook, r.) was about to get a lot worse — at least for Eric! — when Massimo (Joseph Mascolo) got proof that papers Stephanie discovered in Eric's safe did indeed indicate that Stephanie was the sole rightful owner of Forrester Creations! Stephanie's father had placed the company in a trust prior to his death, and Young and Restless's Katherine Chancellor was the administrator of the trust. Massimo told Stephanie the incredible news, saying, "Katherine Chancellor has some explaining to do. But as far as the law is concerned, you are sole and rightful owner of Forrester Creations!"