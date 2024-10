Five Things That Happened On October 27 In Soap History

In 2003, James DePaiva (r.) exited One Life To Live as Max Holden. DePaiva had played the role from 1987-90 before returning in 1991. In the storyline, Max left Llanview to go to Texas after the tragic death of his firstborn, son Al (Nathaniel Marston). In a 2017 interview with Soap Opera Digest, DePaiva candidly admitted that he had been personally unhappy and difficult to work with during his run on the show. "It was like I was in a hole and couldn’t find my way out of it — almost like a clinical depression, if I’d actually sought help for it,” he explained. “One Life To Live just happened to be what I was doing at the time,” he clarified. “It wasn’t One Life To Live, it was me. It probably would have been better for everyone if I had left earlier, but I was unable to at that time." He admitted, "As much as I needed to go away from One Life to Live, I still felt very hurt about being let go. I’m grateful I was, in retrospect."