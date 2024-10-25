Open in App
    • Soap Opera Digest

    Five Things That Happened On October 25 In Soap History

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yOJo_0wLj0YDi00

    In 2006, General Hospital’s Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) emerged from her catatonic state after Robin administered an experimental drug to her. Luke gave his approval to the treatment, worried about the risks but deciding it was worth a shot to bring Lulu's mother back to her. When Lulu, Lucky and Nikolas showed up at the hospital and were brought up to speed, Nikolas made it clear that he was not happy with Robin for not informing him of Luke's plans. He burst into Laura's room to try to stop the administration of the drug, but Luke overpowered him. All of Laura's children visited her and were disappointed that she did not seem to be reacting to the medicine. Luke then spent time alone with Laura, voicing his own sadness, but when he started to leave, he was shocked when Laura called out his name.

