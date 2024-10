Five Things That Happened On October 24 In Soap History

In 1988, Another World's Felicia Gallant (Linda Dano) and Mitch Blake (William Grey Espy) wed. The ceremony took place at a racetrack and was filmed at Belmont Park in New York. In attendance for the big day were Rachel, Mac, Cass, Lisa, Matthew, Amanda, Josie, Nicole and Sam. Sam served as the best man, with Mac escorting the bride down the aisle. Originally, they planned to wed alongside Cass and Nicole, but Nicole begged off at the last minute, convinced her family would ruin things. Felicia arranged for Nicole and Cass to watch the wedding from a private spot where no one would bother them. Felicia arrived for the ceremony in a car that belonged to her late friend Wallingford.