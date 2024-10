Five Things That Happened On October 23 In Soap History

In 2008, All My Children’s Babe (Amanda Baker, with Jacob Young as JR Chandler) died from injuries sustained in a tornado. At the time of her death, she and JR had reconciled and had been planning to move away from Pine Valley and remarry, but they had been summoned back to town after receiving court subpoenas. On the somber day of her death, Babe asked JR to marry her right away and he agreed. Babe then revealed to her mother, Krystal, that she knew she wasn't going to survive. She requested a visit with her young son, known as Little Adam, and sang to him. Then, Babe told JR to be a good dad to Little Adam as he cried that he didn't know how to let her go. He carried a rapidly weakening Babe in his arms to the hospital chapel, and she passed away in his arms just as Babe's estranged father, David Hayward, arrived.