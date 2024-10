Five Things That Happened On October 22 In Soap History

In 2012, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton, r.) was presumed dead on General Hospital. Jason had been summoned to the pier by Bernie, and when he arrived, Bernie was poised to be shot by Joe Scully, Jr (Richard Steinmetz). Jason shot him and kicked the weapon out of Joe's hand. He then tried to aid Bernie, only to be shot in the back by "Duke Lavery" (really, it was Cesar Faison, masquerading as Duke). For good measure, "Duke" kicked Jason's body into the water, and Jason sank below the surface. This marked Burton's last appearance in the role of Jason until he returned to the show in 2017.