Five Things That Happened On October 21 In Soap History

In 1993, Belle Black, the daughter of Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) was born on Days of Our Lives. Marlena went into labor at the Horton cabin and at the end of the previous episode, she realized that the baby was coming! John and Kristen DiMera were there and they rushed to action. John helped Marlena breathe through difficult contractions until Kristen saw the baby's head. She and John changed positions and John encouraged Marlena to begin pushing. Finally, the baby arrived! Marlena was surprised to find out it was a girl, saying, "He's a she?" John and Kristen went outside to give mom and baby some privacy, but John sensed something was wrong when they couldn't hear them. He went back inside and saw that Marlena was asleep. John crouched down to admire the baby and realized with horror that she wasn't breathing! (In the next episode, he administered CPR and the baby survived.)