    Five Things That Happened On October 20 In Soap History

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnF7X_0wEYoIfJ00

    In 2009, Greg Vaughan (pictured with Constance Towers as Helena Cassadine) exited General Hospital as Lucky Spencer after a six-year run that kicked off in 2003, paving the way for the return of Lucky's Daytime Emmy-winning originator, Jonathan Jackson, to reclaim the role. In announcing Jackson’s comeback, the show put out a press release saying, “Greg Vaughan has decided to vacate the role to explore new opportunities. We thank him for his years engaging our audience and dedication to the show and network.” That didn’t sit well with Vaughan, who took to Twitter to clarify that his departure was not of his own volition. “As of today, with sad regrets, I will no longer be a part of what has been a big part of me and my family’s life,” he posted. “GH and [The Powers- That-Be] have chosen to take [Lucky in] a new direction.”

