Five Things That Happened On October 18 In Soap History

In 2021, Robert Gossett made his General Hospital debut as Marshall Ashford, the presumed-dead father of Curtis Ashford. He told Soap Opera Digest of landing the role, "My agent called and said that [Casting Director] Mark Teschner was thinking about me for a role, and he wanted my permission to tell Mark, ‘Yes, please consider him.’ He didn’t know if I would want to do a daytime drama, but of course I said, ‘Of course I would! Why not?’ I actually forgot about it because a couple of months passed, but finally they said, ‘Could you come in and read with the actor, Donnell [Turner, Curtis]?’ for chemistry and all that. I said yes and came in and then I was told I had the role.” He added, “I’m glad I’m doing it. This phrase is overused, but it is a blessing." Gossett went on to win two Daytime Emmys for his work on the show as Outstanding Supporting Actor, nabbing the prize in 2023 and 2024.