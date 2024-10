Five Things That Happened On October 17 In Soap History

In 2002, Josh Duhamel and Marj Dusay exited All My Children as mother and son duo Leo duPres and Vanessa Bennett, who were presumed dead. Vanssa, the evil criminal known as Proteus, had kidnapped Greenlee, Leo's wife. During a struggle over a gun, both Leo and Vanessa went over the side of Miller's Falls. Reflecting on his time in Pine Valley to Soap Opera Digest in 2003, Duhamel said, "The actors and [Casting Director] Judy Wilson and [Executive Producer] Jeannie Burke, all those people, they made it so easy. They made the atmosphere so easy for me to go for it, you know? They gave me a lot of confidence in myself. They gave me the confidence to feel like I didn’t have to sell out when I went in front of casting directors. It was the best thing that could have happened to me, being there. I had no experience going in [to AMC]. I learned everything there."