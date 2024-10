Five Things That Happened On October 16 In Soap History

In 1987, Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) wed on General Hospital. The wedding took place in a church, with Duke wearing a traditional Scottish kilt and Anna wore a gorgeous gown constructed of satin and lace, along with a brooch (one that in real life was a family heirloom belonging to Ian Buchanan). Bagpipers and a Scottish officiant completed the nods to Duke's heritage. Anna was escorted down the aisle by her first husband, Robert, while the wedding party included Sean Donely, Tiffany Hill, Tony Jones and Felicia Jones. While saying his vows, Duke got choked up, telling Anna, "I love Robin [her daughter] as sincerely as I love you,” and declared them “my very special family.” “I pledge you my eternal love,” she replied, caressing his cheek as he slipped the ring on her finger.