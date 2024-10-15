Five Things That Happened On October 15 In Soap History

In 1995, Thorsten Kaye made his daytime debut as Patrick Thornhart on One Life To Live. Kaye left the series in 1997 alongside Susan Haskell, who played Patrick's love interest, Marty Saybrooke; the duo married in real life and became parents to two daughters, Marlowe and McKenna. Kaye's next daytime gig was as Ian Thornhart on Port Charles, where he appeared from 2000-03. Next, he joined the cast of All My Children as Zach Slater, a role he played from 2004-10 and reprised in 2011. In 2013, he took on his current role, Ridge Forrester on Bold and Beautiful, for which he has won two Daytime Emmys as Outstanding Lead Actor.