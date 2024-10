Five Things That Happened On October 14 In Soap History

In 2013, Y&R’s Delia Abbott was killed on Young and Restless. The tragic storyline kicked off when Billy Abbott (Billy Miller) was driving home with Delia in the car and stopped to pick up ice cream. He left her inside the vehicle with her dog, Dash. While her dad was inside the store, Delia opened the car door and Dash darted out into highway traffic. Adam Newman swerved to avoid hitting the pup, accidentally striking Delia. When Adam got out of the car to investigate, he didn't see Delia — but when he returned home later, he learned the Delia had been hit by a car. Delia didn't survive, devastating both Billy and her mother, Chloe. Adam got out of the car, but did not see the little girl's body which was hidden behind the bushes. He saw Dash and felt relieved the dog was uninjured. However, when he returned back to his penthouse, he was told by Chelsea that Delia had been hit by a car that night. Adam went to inspect his car and found the front headlight was broken and missing a piece which was later recovered at Delia's crime scene by detective Alex Chavez. Adam also found a part of Delia's witch costume under the wheel wall of his car tires. He later burned the evidence in his fireplace and replaced his cracked headlight.