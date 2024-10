Five Things That Happened On October 13 In Soap History

General Hospital's Courtney Matthews (Alicia Leigh Willis) informed Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher) that she was pregnant. This was something of a miracle, as she had had great difficulties conceiving and at one point, she and Jax had used Elizabeth as a surrogate as a result. (That pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, and Jax and Courtney ultimately split.) Courtney was quite nervous sharing the big news with Nikolas and had put off doing so, because she wasn't sure whether Nikolas was the father or Jax was, and she explained to him that she didn't want him to stay with her out of a sense of obligation. The baby she was carrying, who was born the following year, was little Spencer, and was Nikolas's biologically.