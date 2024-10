Five Things That Happened On October 12 In Soap History

In 2012, Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) was livid when a judge declared a mistrial and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford, pictured with Michael Damian as Danny Romalotti) went free on Young and Restless. The court case stemmed from Phyllis's attempt on Christine and Paul's lives years prior; when Christine got wind that it was indeed Phyllis who had mowed them down with her car in 1994, she decided to press charges. After the judge's ruling, a seething Christine vowed to pursue a civil suit against Phyllis. Arrested for attempted murder of a federal officer (Christine Blair) in 1994; case was dismissed when judge discovered that Christine had not been a federal employee, statute of limitations had run out on attempted murder of Christine and Paul; Christine later filed a civil suit (2012).