Five Things That Happened On October 10 In Soap History

In 2014, Days of Our Lives's EJ DiMera was shot and killed — or so it seemed at the time — by one of Clyde’s thugs, a death scripted in response to portrayer James Scott's decision not to renew his contract. Scott had joined the show in 2006 after completing his stint on All My Children in the role of Ethan Cambias. He confirmed his exit exclusively to Soap Opera Digest, saying, "I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to NBC, Sony and Corday, particularly [Executive Producer] Ken Corday, for the amazing 8 year run on Days of our Lives and for graciously supporting me in my decision in leaving the show to take personal time. To the unbelievably loving fans, I can’t begin to express my gratitude for your love and support over the years. I will miss you immensely." "We are saddened but supportive of James Scott's decision to leave the show after eight years to take some personal time and pursue new projects," NBC/Corday Productions remarked in a statement to Digest. "His contribution to the show has been tremendous and we wish him the best always."