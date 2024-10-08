Five Things That Happened On October 8 In Soap History

In 1999, Katherine Bell (Mary Beth Evans) died after Helena Cassadine pushed her off the Wyndemere parapet on General Hospital. Katherine's portayer, Evans, had first joined the cast in 1993. In 2023, Evans reflected on her GH experience, telling Digest, "It was really great. I had trouble adjusting in the beginning [after spending so much of her daytime career playing Kayla on Days of Our Lives]. But there were so many fun people on that show. Lynn [Herring, Lucy] and I became friends. Kin [Shriner, Scotty], who I adore, was there. So were Wally [Kurth, Ned], John Ingle [ex-Edward] and Billy Warlock [ex-A.J.]. It was a great group. I have really great memories of working with [producers] Shelley [Curtis] and Wendy [Riche]. There were all these women running the show, and there were awards and stuff going on. I was glad to be part of such a fun, hip, cool time.”