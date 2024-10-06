Open in App
    Soap Opera Digest

    Five Things That Happened On October 6 In Soap History

    2 days ago
    In 1997, Blair Cramer pushed Téa Delgado Manning (Florencia Lozano) out of a window at the country club on One Life To Live, landing the legal eagle in the hospital. At the time, Blair was engaged in a vicious custody battle with her ex-husband, Todd Manning (Roger Howarth), over the rights to their daughter, Starr. Todd had paid Téa five million dollars to improve his chances in court by becoming his wife. Téa had goaded Blair in public to make her look bad and succeeded in getting under Blair's skin, leading to the scuffle that resulted in Téa's nasty fall.

