    Ron Hale, General Hospital and Ryan's Hope Alum, Has Died At 78

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfS4a_0vsx2IEG00

    ABC; CRAIG SJODIN/ABC

    Ron Hale has passed away at the age of 78. The beloved actor is well known to daytime fans for his work as the complex Roger Coleridge on Ryan's Hope , a role he played for the entirety of the series' run from 1975-89, and for originating the role of Sonny Corinthos's father, Mike Corbin, on General Hospital , where he appeared from 1995-2010. He was living in St. George, South Carolina at the time of his death.

    Paying Tribute

    Hale was born on January 2, 1946, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to James Ray Thigpen, Sr. and Elinor Jane Doerr Thigpen. The former Ronald Hale Thigpen attended Furman University and, after moving to New York, enrolled in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. After completing his education there in 1967, he made his Broadway debut in 1969 as Sailor in The Time of Your Life . In 1971, he played Gerard in Abeland and Heloise .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHzw9_0vsx2IEG00

    Hale (l.) as Ryan' s Hope's Roger, pictured with Bernard Barrow as Johnny and Ilene Kristen as Delia.

    The actor's daytime career began with the role of Walt Driscoll on Search For Tomorrow in 1969. Playing Dr. Jim Abbott on Love Is A Many Splendored Thing followed in 1973 before he took on the role of handsome scoundrel Roger as part of the original cast of Ryan's Hope , where he was paired with many leading ladies, most notably Ilene Kristen's Delia and Cali Timmins's Maggie. He also had a brief romance with EJ Ryan, played by former and future Guiding Light star Maureen Garrett (ex-Holly Norris Lindsey Reade); in that pairing, Roger was the one being played for once. When told about her co-star's passing, Garrett told Digest , "I remember Ron fondly. I'm so sorry to hear this."

    Hale was nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards as Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1979 and 1980, and earned a Soap Opera Digest Award nomination in 1986 as Favorite Villain, all for his work on Ryan's Hope .

    In 1995, he joined GH as Sonny's father, Mike Corbin, who wanted to improve his relationship with his estranged son. Mike had a gambling problem and while they did improve their relationship, Sonny had to bail him out from time to time when his debts became too high. During his run, GH also introduced Mike's adult daughter, Courtney Matthews. Mike eventually left town when Hale decided to retire. (In 2018, the show decided to bring Mike back ,so Barney Miller star Max Gail took over the role until the character passed away from Alzheimer's in 2020.)

    When asked who he'd want to bring back to the show, Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) told Digest in 2012, "Of anyone from the past, Ron Hale as Mike. I went down to see him when he got a star on the Walk of Fame in Palm Springs. Ron is one of the best actors I know. We've been friends for a long time and I wouldn't have missed it for anything. It was great to see him in his world. It doesn't get better than that."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yB3cQ_0vsx2IEG00

    ABC

    Hale as General Hospital 's Mike with on-screen son Maurice Benard (Sonny).

    In addition to his daytime credits, Hale appeared on prime-time shows like Matlock and MacGyver , and in films like All The President's Men with Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford; in that Oscar-winning movie, he portrayed Watergate burglar Frank Sturgis.

    Billy Warlock (ex-AJ Quartermaine, GH) reacted to the news on his official X (formerly Twitter) account Wednesday evening, writing, "It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve lost another great one. My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you." GH's Jon Lindstrom (Kevin) shared Warlock's post, adding, " My deep condolences Billy. I loved the guy. He was one I could count on to show up for a High Lonesome show or some other appearance. Always supportive. My fave memory was sitting w/ him on a LA/NY flight w/ Richard Simmons in front of us. Yep, we all had a blast! R.I.P."

    Hale's niece, Lori Brown, shared the following back in August on Facebook: "It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my uncle Ron Hale Thigpen. He died unexpectedly at his home in St George, SC on August 27. He was a wonderful human and he will be missed dearly. May he rest in peace."

    General Hospital 's official X account released the following statement: "The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing. We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace."

    Renee Hartsig
    20h ago
    Great actor on general so sad for his loss give my regards to family and friends
    caddypatty
    2d ago
    what a wonderful actor!!! I am so sad to hear of this Seen him in Ryan's Hope GH ect My condolences to his family!!!
