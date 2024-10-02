Five Things That Happened On October 2 In Soap History

In 1995, Marcy Walker (pictured with Jennifer Bassey as Marian Colby) returned to All My Children as Liza Colby. Walker had originally played Liza as a scheming teenager from 1981-84, with Alice Haining briefly assuming the role upon Walker's departure. From 1984-1991, Walker was a leading lady on Santa Barbara as Eden Capwell Castillo, and from 1993-95, she played Tangie Hill on Guiding Light. Liza's return to Pine Valley created problems for her ex-lover, Tad Martin, and his wife, Dixie, before she moved into a multi-marriage relationship with Adam Chandler, with whom she had a daughter, Colby. In 2004, Walker exited the show again.