    Soap Opera Digest

    Exclusive: General Hospital Recasts Aiden Spencer

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKK5U_0vozSKtN00

    General Hospital has recast the role of Aiden Spencer, Elizabeth Webber's youngest son and Lucky Spencer's lone biological son. Aiden's new portrayer, Colin Cassidy, will make his debut on Monday, September 30.

    Aiden was born on screen in July of 2010, and the role has changed hands many times over the years. Two sets of twins portrayed the character as a baby before Titus Jackson — the real-life son of Jonathan Jackson (Lucky) and wife Lisa Vultaggio Jackson (ex-Hannah) — assumed the part from 2011-12. Jason David played Aiden from 2012-2021, when Enzo De Angelis came aboard. Then, in May of 2024, Tristan Riggs took over as Aiden.

    The recast comes at a pivotal time for the Webber/Spencer family, as Aiden's long-absent father has just touched back down in Port Charles for the first time since 2015 — and for Aiden, who came out to his mom as gay in December 2023, the prospect of seeing his dad again in person is likely particularly fraught. The family is also in turmoil over the failing health of Aiden's paternal aunt, Lulu, who has been comatose since 2020 and is now in desperate need of a liver transplant

    "I feel incredibly grateful for this opportunity," Cassidy tells Soap Opera Digest exclusively. "To be thrown in with the incredible actors I'm working with and have these amazing scenes to do ... It's really not something to scoff at! It's a big deal and I'm very grateful."

    The actor has quickly grown fond of his character, noting, "Aiden is a very sweet young man. He's loving, caring, thoughtful. He's ambitious; he's got his baking business and he works hard in school. But I think the most important thing to him is his family — especially his mom. He's very protective of his mom. He trusts her; he feels like he can be himself with her." Cassidy notes that it was easy to create an on-screen bond with his new Port Charles mother, Rebecca Herbst. "She is incredible!" he raves. "I can't say enough good things about her."

    Cassidy says he hasn't quite worked out how he'll view his debut GH episode. "I haven't decided if I'm going to watch it live," he confesses. "I definitely need to see it at some point, just to know how I'm doing. But there's definitely nerves about seeing it! I might watch it a few days later, but I don't know — I'll probably get antsy and watch it as soon as it comes out!"

    One thing he does know for sure is that his adoring family "will be tuning in as soon as possible," he grins. "They will be more excited than me! Obviously, I'm excited, but they are my biggest supporters and they will be cheering me on and even if I look at my scenes sand go, 'Eh, I could have been better,' they're going to tell me it was Oscar-worthy!"

    Ramona Ventura
    1d ago
    yeah why???
    Deb Bratz
    1d ago
    Why
