Five Things That Happened On September 28 In Soap History

In 2009, GH’s Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) agreed at the altar not to get married. As the ceremony got underway, Spinelli told Maxie in the most heartfelt of terms that he loved her and knew that she didn't want to go through with the wedding. Her once and future stepdad, Mac Scorpio, fainted with relief. A beaming Maxie told Spinelli how much it meant to her that he was putting her desire not to wed over his desire to say, "I do," and vowed to be his loving non-wife. The priest then pronounced them un-married, and the couple shared a passionate kiss.