Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy Pushes Back Against Adam

The Young and the Restlessspoilers for Friday, November 6, find Billy fed up with Adam hanging around his daughter… and his wife.

Key Takeaways

Billy has had enough of Adam.

Stephanie gets called out.

Audra remembers who she used to be.

Billy and Adam Drop the Facade

Billy (Jason Thompson) made it clear to Adam (Mark Grossman) that he doesn’t want Sally’s (Courtney Hope) ex hanging around, burping baby Ruby and keeping Sally company while her husband is out of town.

Ruby won’t bring back Ava. Adam agreed about that last one. Billy figured they were done. Now that he’d laid down the law, Adam wouldn’t dare disobey. After all, Billy is so threatening and decisive, which is why Billy is surprised to see that Adam is carrying on like before. Do they need to have a chat? Again?

Stephanie’s Personal Life Crosses With Her Professional Life

Dr. Bishop made it equally clear to Nate (Sean Dominic) that he doesn’t think the ex-surgeon is ready to get back to work, and he resents Nate being rehired before he’s proven himself. Stephanie (Vivica A. Fox) told Nate to ignore Bishop.

But what happens when the good doctor goes after her next? After all, she’s the one who gave Nate his old job back. Sleeping with the man doesn’t look good if you want to prove Stephanie wasn’t playing favorites.

Audra Hides From Her Memories

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Stephanie’s son share a secret past. They’ve both tried to put their secret behind them, but it keeps coming back. Nate (Nathan Owens) is out of town, leaving Audra to deal with it alone. And to continue keeping the details from Claire (Hayley Erin).