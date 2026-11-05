General Hospital Spoilers: Drew’s Riding High, but for How Long?

The General Hospital spoilers for November 6 suggest that Drew’s celebrating a big win. Namely, Carly and Valentin getting tagged for Jack’s murder. Well, he may want to hold off on the celebration. Meanwhile, Lulu asks Elizabeth for a favor. And Jason gets an earful from Alexis.

Key Takeaways

Drew celebrates Carly and Valentin’s arrests, but his victory may be short-lived.

Alexis has some choice words for Jason, while Joss’s discovery leaves her fuming.

Dante makes a pitch to Carly, while Lulu turns to Elizabeth for a favor.

Has Drew Declared Victory Too Soon?

Drew (Cameron Mathison) was supremely happy when he found out that the PCPD arrested Carly (Laura Wright) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for Jack’s murder. It was very inconvenient to Ava (Maura West) and Drew that Brennan’s body was found.

But Drew must see it as the PCPD has their persons of interest. They won’t have to look for anybody else. And even if they do, it won’t lead to their door.

Drew might want to think again. Because the weekly teasers make it sound like his celebration may be premature. And before Carly got arrested, she started talking about pointing the cops at Drew and Ava. Deflection is strong in Port Charles. Drew may not be as in the clear as he thinks.

Alexis Has Some Choice Words for Jason

Jason (Steve Burton) told Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) that nobody could know about him and Charlotte (Bluesy Burke) being the actual people to find Jack’s body floating in the pool. Jason is hoping to protect his son and Charlotte from the effects of this messy case.

But if Jason is suddenly getting an earful from Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), then does Jason or someone else clue her in? Or maybe she and Jason simply talk about the drama that always surrounds her grandson and the fact that the anniversary of Sam’s death just happened.

Dante Makes His Case to Carly

Meanwhile, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has been watching this Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) investigation snowball. Carly and Valentin were arrested. Dante would have no problem concluding that Valentin was guilty. But he might not believe in Carly’s guilt.

On Friday, Dante makes a pitch to Carly. What’s the purpose of this pitch? To help steer him towards the truth of what really happened to the former WSB station chief? Or is the acting commissioner looking to accomplish something else?

In Other Port Charles News

Joss (Eden McCoy) has a lot on her plate. On her agenda: get revenge on Sonny (Maurice Benard). Find out more about her cousin Jude (Wil Traval), including all of the reasons why he’s in PC suddenly. And run JJE, too. Of course, she always has the WSB going for her. When a dogged Josselyn makes a discovery that leaves her fuming, this could very well be about Jude.

And finally, we can’t forget about the libel lawsuit. Lulu (Alexa Havins) turns to Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), even though she knows GH’s head nurse isn’t happy with her. Look for Lulu to ask her for a favor. We’ll see how Elizabeth responds.