DAYS The Rinse: Mason Believes Holly About Sophia Giving Her Something Tate Won’t

In the November 5 episode of Days of our Lives, Holly was laser-focused on finding Sophia after she saw her in Horton Town Square on Halloween night. Tate pushed back on her belief that Sophia was alive, but Mason gave her the support she so desperately needed.

Key Takeaways

Tate and Holly looked for Sophia.

Mason believed Holly from the second she told him what happened.

Molly got something from Mason that Tate wouldn’t give her.

Holly Can’t Escape Sophia

The next day, after Holly (Ashley Puzemis) spotted Sophia (Rachel Boyd, who warned fans chaos was coming amid Sophia’s return) and they locked eyes, it was all she could think about. Holly searched Salem with Tate (Leo Howard). The latter wasn’t at all convinced that his girlfriend had seen her former best friend.

Holly was adamant that Sophia was alive and that her mind wasn’t playing tricks on her like Tate suggested. Tate reminded Holly that not long ago she freaked out upon seeing a woman she thought was Sophia, but it wasn’t.

The frustration between Holly and Tate mounted as they each pleaded their case. Holly got annoyed with Tate for not supporting her, given everything Sophia had done to her before Sophia’s supposed death.

Mason Has Holly’s Back

Amid Tate and Holly’s fight in the middle of Horton Town Square, Mason (Brandon Butler) walked by the couple. Holly jumped up to get Mason’s opinion on the situation.

Mason listened as Holly recounted the previous night’s Sophia spotting. Holly and Mason talked about the caller that sounded like Sophia, leading them both to believe she could be in town. Mason even remarked that Sophia’s body was never found.

Things got more awkward when Tate asked them where Sophia had been if she didn’t really die. Once Tate left, Holly and Mason discussed how to move forward to figure out the truth about Sophia. They were on the same page that they needed to find proof that Sophia was alive or dead.

Holly Gets What She Needs

Despite his best intentions, Tate was pretty clear that he thought Holly had not seen Sophia. Tate agreed to help her search for Sophia to appease his girlfriend, but he doesn’t think she needs to go down this rabbit.

What Holly truly needed, though, was someone to back her up for her own sanity. Along with Sophia making her look crazy, no one believed Holly when she insisted she didn’t use drugs that were found in her system amid the Coriseal chaos.

Having someone stand by her and believe that she saw Sophia was something Holly desperately needed. That was easy to see when Holly spoke to Tate, and he just wasn’t getting it.

Mason came along and listened to Holly’s claims, which forced something to click for him. Unlike Tate, who has a sordid history with Sophia, Mason truly cared about Sophia and has felt guilty since her death.

Even though Mason believed Holly, it was just as much for his sake as hers. They have a way more invested stake in finding out if Sophia is alive than Tate, and it showed.

Now that doesn’t mean Tate doesn’t love Holly or care about her deeply or that their relationship is on the brink. It just means that, in this instance, she has common ground with Mason, and he could give her something Tate couldn’t.