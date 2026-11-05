Young and the Restless Sneak Peek: Does Seeing Nate Make Audra Rethink Her Past?

The Young and the Restless spoilers sneak peek for November 6 shows a run-in between exes Nate and Audra. Does this encounter cause her to reflect on her past? Meanwhile, Nate’s journey back to the career that he loved and missed dearly has already become a bumpy ride for him, and especially Stephanie. Here’s your Friday photo preview

Key Takeaways

Nate and Audra cross paths, potentially prompting Audra to reflect on their past.

Nate’s return to medicine hits a rough patch as doubts about his abilities grow.

Stephanie’s authority comes under scrutiny as she prepares to leave town.

Sneak Peek: Friday, November 6, 2026

Apparently, Friday will be the day when Nate (Sean Dominic) shares space with his current and former girlfriends. At the Genoa City Athletic Club, he has a run-in with Audra (Zuleyka Silver). The two have been living their own lives. Without each other, they have gotten new leases on life, specifically their respective careers.

Audra finally figured out how to stop sabotaging herself — at least professionally. She now runs Spectra Charles Media with her bestie. And the company seems to be doing well. Meanwhile, Nate decided to go back to medicine. He missed being a doctor and never thought he would get the chance to be a surgeon again.

We’ll see if Nate lets Audra know that he’s thriving in his personal life as well. Maybe that is why she suddenly reflects on her past. She had it good with Nate, and she knows it.

Meanwhile, Nate’s already doubting himself and his ability to get back to the business of being a surgeon. His confrontation with his rival, Dr. Andrew Bishop (Fareed Ward), may have had something to do with his insecurities flaring.

Bishop witnessed Nate and Stephanie (Vivica A. Fox) hugging at the hospital, which wasn’t ideal. And with Stephanie going away for a while, Nate will have to deal with Bishop’s judgment alone.

But Nate’s not the only one who needs to worry. Before she hightails it out of town to visit Malcolm (Shemar Moore) and Holden (Nathan Owens), Stephanie’s authority is called into question. Is this Bishop’s doing?