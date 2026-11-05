Beyond the Gates Spoilers: Heather Has Big Plans for Joey

Joey may want to watch his back because his sister has something major planned for him, according to the Beyond the Gates spoilers for November 6. Whether that something is delightful or dangerous is up in the air. But Heather rarely goes the delightful route. Elsewhere, Caroline puts her foot down with Bill. And Dani’s intuition is on edge. Here’s your Friday preview.

Key Takeaways

Heather has something major planned for Joey.

Dani senses something is wrong as Nicole and Kat catch Chelsea off guard.

Caroline takes a firm stand with Bill, while Naomi and Hayley exchange barbs.

Heather’s Next Big Move Involves Joey

Joey (Jon Lindstrom) kind of humiliated Heather (Ashley Jones) when he had her over for dinner the other day. She thought she was there to enjoy his gourmet cooking and share laughs with him and Vanessa (Lauren Buglioli). Well, at least to work towards reconnecting again.

Joey didn’t play along with her plan. Instead, dinner stopped at an app. And there wasn’t much conversation before it was clear she needed to go.

Heather takes things in stride. And then privately plots revenge. In her mind, she’s trying hard to repair her relationship with her brother. But maybe she shouldn’t arrange for the one person he loves in this life to be carjacked.

If she wanted to make Joey happy, she would leave town permanently. Instead, she has something major planned for Joey. Will she go the naughty or nice route?

Dani’s Gut Is Telling Her Something’s Up

Dani’s (Karla Mosley) instincts have her on edge, which means she’s sensing something’s wrong in her inner circle. And unfortunately for her, it’s probably not about Heather’s true motives for wanting to be her pal. Instead, it most likely involves whatever’s going on with Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett), Hayley (Marquita Goings), and the baby.

Dani’s Daughters Are All Over the Place — Understandably

Speaking of Hayley, this long con of hers started with Naomi (Arielle Prepetit). Pretending to be her bestie was her gateway into the Hamilton family. And Naomi now feels guilty over not seeing who Hayley was. She infiltrated her family and broke them up on her watch. Hayley didn’t pay for trying to kill Naomi’s dad. In fact, she got paid. And now she has the audacity to be pregnant. No wonder Hayley and Naomi trade barbs on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) has been taking this whole thing hard. She’s protective of her dad, even though she’s realistic about Bill’s role in their family’s breakup. Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) and Kat (Colby Nixon) will catch Chelsea off guard. What is Chelsea doing that they can suddenly surprise her?

Caroline Takes a Hard Stand With Bill

All the Hamiltons are acting up on Friday. Other than Dani, Caroline (Ellie Wang) is the woman Bill trusts the most in this world. She is loyal and unflinchingly honest. He will listen to her… some of the time. Look for her to put her foot down with her boss. Is this about the stance he’s taking on his kid with Hayley? Or is there some other fire Caroline’s forced to put out?