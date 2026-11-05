Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter and Steffy’s Lie Struggles to Hold Up Under Pressure

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers for November 6 show Steffy and Carter are feeling the heat in the aftermath of Ridge and Taylor learning that their daughter is Daphne’s surrogate. For Sheila and Deacon, the situation is much calmer. They’re taking a trip down memory lane as Sheila reminds Deacon of the good times they shared.

Key Takeaways

Taylor knows Steffy is withholding information.

Sheila wants to rekindle her romance with Deacon.

Steffy’s Surrogacy Plan Is Out of Character

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was right to be nervous about telling her parents she’s carrying Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) child. They didn’t take the news well. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) immediately wanted to know what was really going on. She said it’s not like Steffy to make a move like this without talking to her and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) first.

Taylor was shocked by Steffy choosing to do this on her own. She’s worked on surrogate cases and knows how long the candidate selection for surrogacy can take. There are physical and mental evaluations. But Steffy didn’t go through any of this, nor did she seek advice. That doesn’t make sense to Taylor, and she suspects Steffy’s not telling her the truth.

As for Carter, he didn’t say anything to Ridge. The two men are best friends, but he stayed silent. For Ridge, that’s a red flag that he can’t ignore. Now Steffy and Carter are feeling the pressure to sell their lie,e or the cat is going to be out of the bag. If that happens, they can likely kiss their marriages goodbye.

Carter and Steffy find themselves under pressure. How long before the lid blows off their secret?

Could Sheacon be on the Rise?

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has not minced words about her love for Deacon (Sean Kanan). He left her for Taylor, but she hasn’t moved on. Their life together meant the world to her. She wants her ex-husband to remember the fun they had together and the love they shared. Love that she still holds dear in her heart.

Deacon has gone all in with Taylor, but her rejection of his proposal hurt him. He said that he didn’t need to be married to Taylor to have a life with her. But her refusal to marry him did change his view of their relationship.

Sheila’s position on respecting it also changed. She has no problem stirring up good memories for Deacon. It could be the very thing that leads them back to each other.