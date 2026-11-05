Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan Reveals Plans For a Chadam Crossover to BTG Were Scrapped

The Young and the Restless and Beyond the Gates have had many crossovers in the past year. Devon, Lily, Victor, and Jack are just a few characters to make an appearance in Fairmont Crest. Yet fans may be surprised to learn that Melissa Claire Egan’s character, Chelsea, was set to crossover until plans fell through.

Key Takeaways

Melissa Claire Egan says Chelsea and Adam were scheduled for a BTG crossover.

Egan is optimistic one day she’ll be part of the Y&R and BTG crossover.

A crossover would reunite Egan with her friend Karla Mosley.

Melissa Claire Egan Wants To Go To Fairmont Crest

Many Genoa City residents have made visits to Fairmont Crest. Earlier this year, Victor (Eric Braeden), Jack (Peter Bergman), Diane (Susan Walters), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) did a crossover during Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) fundraiser.

Devon (Bryton James) is one character who’s made multiple trips to Fairmont Crest. The latest crossover has Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil) helping The Articulettes record their new album.

With so many Y&R and BTG crossovers, fans are wondering who the next Fairmont Crest visitor will be. If Egan has her way, she’s hoping it’ll be her.

During a red-carpet interview with TV Insider, Egan revealed that she wants to make an appearance on BTG. “I would love to do a little something on Beyond The Gates. That would be so fun.”

The actress then revealed that plans for a Chelsea and Adam (Mark Grossman) crossover was in the works but was scrapped. “Mark and I were actually supposed to, but they brought a different group instead.”

Although plans for the Chadam crossover didn’t come to fruition, Egan is still holding out hope. And there’s a good chance fans could see Chelsea in Fairmont Crest.

With The Articulettes releasing a new album, perhaps Chelsea and Adam will cover the story for Newman Media. Or maybe Chelsea will travel to Fairmont to meet a fellow Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) and get her hands on a ChelseaKat bag.

Reunited With A Friend

A future Chelsea crossover to BTG would reunite Egan with her friend Karla Mosley, who plays Dani Dupree. The two have been friends since high school and were in many musical productions together. Their friendship has continued as they reached soap stardom.

Although they have busy schedules, Egan and Mosley often reconnect at awards shows and charity events. But fans would love to see the two working together, and hopefully they’ll get their wish. Yet, one must wonder how Y&R’s Chelsea would get along with BTG’s Dani?