Days of our Lives Spoilers: Kristen Crashes Lexie’s Memorial

Days of our Lives spoilers for Friday, November 6 promise fireworks at Lexie’s memorial service as her sister, Kristen, makes a surprise appearance.

Key Takeaways

Kristen sneaks into Lexie’s final farewell

Sydney needs answers from EJ

Julie has words of advice for Marlena

Kristen Says Goodbye… and Hello

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) gave Sophia (Rachel Boyd) enough money to get out of Salem. But Kristen, personally, is staying put. Sure, she can’t see Rachel (Lorelei Olivia Mote). And, sure, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) might still want to kill her. B

ut Kristen has never been skilled at making good — or safe — choices. So when she hears that Abe (James Reynolds) and Theo (Tyler Joseph Andrews) are holding a memorial service for Lexie (Nikki Campbell), Kristen can’t stay away. She’s planning to keep a low profile. Kristen has never been very good at that, either.

Sydney Questions EJ

Johnny (Carson Boatman) opened the door expecting trick-or-treaters, but what he got was a treat of a trick. Legal documents that suggest someone is shipping something shady via the DiMera cargo lanes. Sydney (Sydney Malekah) had to point it out to Johnny, because despite his claims of being a great businessman, he really has no clue what he is doing.

However, both of EJ’s kids assumed their dad was behind the subterfuge. Now Sydney wants answers. And EJ can’t snow his little girl the way he does his son.

Julie Is There for Marlena

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) has been through a lot. But she’s never had a mystery son pop up out of nowhere. Nonetheless, Julie listens to Marlena (Deidre Hall), who is facing this problem precisely.

The least she can do is support her friend. These things do seem to happen quite a bit in Salem.

MORE: Here’s who should have crashed DAYS’ séance.