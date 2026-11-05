Will Michael And Jordan Lead To Curtis And Monet On GH?

Some General Hospital romances seem to be shifting. With Michael and Jordan getting closer, Curtis may turn to the person who will help him get out of prison.

Key Takeaways

Jordan and Michael are growing closer, and feelings are developing.

Monet is helping Curtis get out of prison.

The sisters seem to have a contentious relationship.

Monet may be after Curtis.

Michael And Jordan

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) has been pining over Curtis (Donnell Turner) for years. Once she finally got him back, their car accident changed everything. She was burned and scarred, and he ended up in prison.

Michael (Rory Gibson) and Jordan have been growing closer. Having suffered burns himself, she has been turning to him for advice and support. Now he has helped her get into the same German clinic that miraculously treated his burns. Michael has left his business and his children behind to be with Jordan on her journey.

This friendship is changing, and it appears to be leading to a romance. Jordan and Curtis are growing apart while he is in prison and she is in Germany. In the meantime, her bond with Michael is getting stronger every day.

Curtis And Monet

Jordan’s previously unknown sister suddenly appeared in Port Charles, and she seems to have an agenda. Monet (Blythe Howard, who teased Monet’s mysterious agenda) is trouble, and she may have it in for Jordan.

The attorney forced herself into Curtis’ hospital room and declared that she would get him released from Pentonville. After some thought, he hired her, and so far it appears to be a good move. The hero angle is gaining traction.

Monet may be a good attorney, but she seems to be after more than Curtis’ freedom. Not much has been revealed about the sisters’ relationship, but they certainly aren’t close. Her sly remarks about Jordan abandoning her boyfriend have not gone unnoticed. Monet is waiting for her opportunity, which may come if her sister hooks up with Michael.

Do you think Jordan and Michael will fall for each other? What are your thoughts on Curtis and Monet?