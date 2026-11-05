Y&R The Rinse: Nikki Walks Straight Into Diane’s Trap Without Realizing It

In the November 5 episode of The Young and the Restless, Nikki showed up at Diane’s Jabot Classics photo shoot determined to embarrass her longtime rival. Instead, Nikki revealed just how much Diane’s campaign bothered her. What should have been a nostalgic celebration became another battle between the women, and Nikki may have handed Diane an advantage without realizing it.

Key Takeaways

Nikki interrupted Diane’s Jabot Classics photo shoot and criticized the campaign.

Nikki questioned Sharon and Lily’s loyalty for participating in a competitor’s advertising.

Nikki’s reaction revealed that her rivalry with Diane was becoming personal rather than strictly professional.

Diane Gives Nikki Something to Be Jealous Of

Diane (Susan Walters) organized a Jabot Classics campaign that brought together familiar faces from the company’s modeling history. Sharon (Sharon Case), Lily (Christel Khalil), and Christine (Lauralee Bell) joined the celebration, which gave everyone an opportunity to revisit some happy memories.

Diane also decided to participate in the shoot herself. She initially hesitated, but encouragement from Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) helped convince her to step in front of the camera again.

The campaign celebrated Jabot’s history while promoting its newest collection of classic lip colors. Diane enjoyed the occasion and believed John Abbott would have appreciated seeing the company’s legacy honored.

Then Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) arrived and immediately changed the atmosphere. Nikki mocked Diane’s decision to model and suggested that she was embarrassing herself. She also questioned why Sharon and Lily agreed to participate in a campaign for Vibrante’s competition.

However, Diane didn’t back down. She reminded Nikki that the event was private and made it clear that her rival wasn’t welcome.

Nikki Reveals More Than She Intended

Nikki insisted that Diane’s campaign was nothing more than a desperate attempt to attract attention. Yet she couldn’t resist showing up to see it for herself. That said plenty about how seriously Nikki took the competition.

She also complained that nobody invited her to participate, even though she immediately insisted she wouldn’t have accepted an invitation anyway. Diane pointed out that Nikki had already made her feelings about the campaign clear.

Nikki treated Sharon and Lily’s participation as a question of loyalty, even bringing up Victor’s (Eric Braeden) decision to give Lily Chancellor. However, the women were celebrating their modeling history, not declaring allegiance to Jabot in a corporate war. Nikki turned an advertising campaign into a personal betrayal because she couldn’t separate her feelings about Diane from the business competition between Vibrante and Jabot.

Diane Doesn’t Have to Fight Nikki to Win

Diane didn’t need to orchestrate anything to provoke Nikki. She simply organized a campaign that celebrated Jabot’s history, and Nikki supplied the confrontation.

Diane even suggested that Nikki should abandon her efforts to compete with Jabot. Nikki responded by promising that Diane had no idea how she intended to fight back. That threat may have made Nikki feel powerful, but it also showed how easily Diane could get under her skin.

Nikki wants Vibrante to succeed, and there’s nothing wrong with taking the competition seriously. However, her determination to defeat Diane risks becoming more important than building a successful cosmetics company.

Diane’s greatest advantage may not be Jabot’s established reputation or its nostalgic advertising campaign. It could be Nikki’s inability to ignore her. Nikki arrived hoping to make Diane look foolish. Instead, she showed everyone exactly how much her rival’s success threatened her confidence.

MORE:Find out what happens next on Y&R.