7 Things to Know About General Hospital’s Wil Traval

A new mystery man has entered the mix on General Hospital. Wil Traval is playing Jude Jacks, the son of international criminal Jerry Jacks.

What You Should Know About Wil Traval

A native of Victoria, Australia, Traval discovered his passion for performing when he and his classmates began making short films in high school. He went on to acquire his Bachelor’s Degree in Performing Arts from the National Institute for Dramatic Art (NIDA). Upon graduation, he landed lead roles on the Australian series All Saints and Underbelly. Eventually, he moved to the United States, where he guested on hit shows like Dexter, Rizzoli & Isles, and Once Upon A Time. His most recognizable US role to date, however, was portraying Will Simpson on the Netflix hit Jessica Jones, based on the Marvel Comics character.

Want to learn more about the actor? Here are seven things to know about Wil Traval.

1. Traval was raised on a strawberry farm near Colac. He grew up working on his family’s field.

2. Before landing his big role on All Saints, he paid the bills by working an array of different jobs. Among them were a waiter, a weekend cook, and a personal assistant.

3. Traval opened up about his profound backpacking trip to South America, following the suicide of his best friend, in an interview on the series The Celebrity Perspective. The trip inspired significant lifestyle changes for Traval, and throughout the trip, a butterfly kept appearing to him, which he felt was a reminder of his late friend’s spirit.

4. He has been married to Terasa Livingstone since 2014. She’s an Australian actor just like her hubby.

5. Does Traval have a favorite hobby? “I am passionate about cooking,” he revealed to ouchmagazine.com. “Other than acting, nothing gives me as much pleasure as cooking for friends and putting a smile on people’s faces.”

6. During a 2016 interview with the hudsucker.com, Traval was asked what series he’d want to appear on. “Sherlock,” he responded. “I think Benedict [Cumberbatch] is phenomenal, and I would love to play a villain opposite him.” He also cited another actor he’d love to work with: Tilda Swinton. “All hail, Tilda! She is extraordinary,” he praised.

7. While appearing on Jessica Jones, Traval found a tried-and-true way to shake off the intensity and drama of filming the series. “I was living in Brooklyn at the time, and I’m a big foodie,” he told starrymag.com. “The easiest solution was for me to go out and eat. I would find myself any great hamburger or fried chicken and eat that. That’s how I shake it off: pizza, fried chicken, or hamburger.”