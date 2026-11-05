Lawrence Saint-Victor Admits to Being ‘Uncomfortable’ with Carter’s Plan on B&B

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are seeing a new side of Carter that they don’t like. Carter is trying to keep his and Steffy’s tryst a secret by coming up with the surrogacy plan. Carter’s behavior has him entering villain territory, but Lawrence Saint-Victor doesn’t see it that way.

Key Takeaways

Steffy became pregnant after her and Carter’s drunken night together.

To hide their secret, Carter came up with the surrogacy plan.

Carter’s behavior has become a turnoff for fans.

Lawrence Saint-Victor Is Getting Into His Storyline

Carter’s life has become a huge mess. Believing his marriage was over, Carter sought solace from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who was having her own marital problems. The two drowned their sorrows in alcohol, which led to them having sex in the Forrester Creations office.

When Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) came back, Carter decided the best thing was to keep quiet about him and Steffy. But things became more chaotic when Steffy became pregnant.

Carter’s quick thinking resulted in a plan for Steffy to pretend to be Daphne’s surrogate. Although Steffy was hesitant about the idea, she was forced to go along with it after Carter put her on the spot.

Carter and Steffy’s story has riled up many fans, and Saint-Victor understands their frustrations. In an interview with Soaps.com, the actor admitted he was uneasy when he first read the script. “It was very uncomfortable to read as an audience member, and then once I got into it, I didn’t see him as a bad guy.”

Seeing Carter go from a good guy to a villain has hurt viewers, who loved the lawyer. Yet Saint-Victor feels that, deep down, Carter is still a good guy.

“I saw him trying to save everyone’s world. And that means that he and Steffy have to suffer and live with their punishment for [drunkenly hooking up]. But why should Finn and Daphne suffer because of their mistake?”

Is Carter’s Plan Unraveling?

Carter’s plan has hit some bumps, including Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) disapproval. However, now that Finn’s on board, it seems like things are working out. That is, until Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) learns of his daughter’s pregnancy.

When Steffy breaks the news of the “surrogacy” to Taylor (Rebecca Buidg) and Ridge, they won’t be happy. Naturally, Ridge’s first instinct will be to blame Carter.

Ridge might feel that Carter coerced his daughter into something she didn’t want to do. Carter will have to pull on the charm to smooth things over with his friend.

If he can get Ridge and Taylor to change their tune, maybe there will be no more hitches to his plan. However, all of that could change when someone discovers his and Steffy’s secret.