GH The Rinse: Tracy Leaves Town at The Worst Possible Time

In the November 5 episode of General Hospital,Tracy broke the news that she had to leave town because of her son Dillon. Tracy was conflicted, considering the chaos that has plagued the Quartermaine family, but knew she needed to be there for her child. Before she left, Tracy turned to Jason and Gio to step up in her absence.

Key Takeaways

Dillon got arrested in Bangkok.

Jason reassured Tracy he would protect the family.

Tracy’s exit came as the Quartermaines faced major threats.

The Worst Possible Time to Leave Town

When Tracy (Jane Elliot) learned her son Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins) had been arrested in Bangkok for shooting a film in a Buddhist monastery, she informed Jason (Steve Burton) she had to leave town. Tracy was conflicted about leaving, which led Jason to offer to send a team to get Dillon out of jail.

Even though Tracy suggested she should leave Dillon in jail and let the Thai justice system straighten him and his filmmaking fantasy out, she opted to get him herself. Tracy was worried about the timing because of everything the Quartermaine family was facing.

She reminded Jason that Michael (Rory Gibson) was gone for the foreseeable future, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) was ready to pounce at any time,e and Jerry Jacks’ (Sebastian Roché) son had laid claim to Phoebe (Lucia Creighton and Luna Creighton). It was a lot, and Tracy trusted Jason to make sure the family was okay, especially since Ned (Wally Kurth) was in no shape to do it after his heart attack.

All In The Name of Family

Jason promised Tracy he would do whatever was necessary to protect the Qs. Tracy questioned his commitment amid Carly’s (Laura Wright) latest legal struggles. Jason reassured her the family came first, leading Tracy to comment that his parents would be proud.

Before she left, Tracy summoned Gio (Giovanni Mazza) for a talk. Gio showed up at the mansion with Emma (Braedyn Bruner). Alluding to the difficulties Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) was dealing with, Tracy asked Gio to look after his mother.

Tracy reminded Gio what it means to be a Quartermaine and to stand by family no matter what. Gio and Emma vowed to be there for Brook Lynn without pressing for details.

Moving Forward Without Tracy for Now

This isn’t the first time Tracy has had to leave her family in a crisis. However, it is the first time in her absence that Jason and Gio have been tasked with showing their true Quartermaine loyalty.

Jason has struggled for decades with being a Quartermaine, but after Monica’s (Leslie Charleson) death and his multiple years of being away, something has changed in him. Not only did he leave the mob behind, but he has also started working for ELQ, and it’s a major change.

Gio has only been part of the Qs for a little while, but he’s slowly started to realize what that means. Much like how he recently learned the reality of being Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) grandson, Gio has started to understand the pressure and expectations of being part of the Quartermaine family.

There’s something poetic about Tracy forcing her nephew and great-grandson to step up in her absence. It shows a shift in the family, one that seems to have only just begun.