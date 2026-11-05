Could DAYS’ Sarah and Xander Be Salem’s Next Fugitives?

On the November 5 episode of Days of our Lives, Lani warned Xander that his troubles aren’t over. Sure, they’ve proven that George set up Sarah and covered up the tainted drug dumping, but Xander still shot him — with an unregistered gun he had no right to be carrying as a convicted felon. Lani filled his head with worst-case scenarios as she talked about being convicted and sent to jail for three years — away from her husband and kids. And Xander took her words to heart. What could that mean for him and Sarah?

Key Takeaways

Xander faces possible prison time despite being cleared of wrongdoing in George’s death.

Sarah refuses to give up on Xander, even as he hesitates to rekindle their romance.

Could Sarah and Xander follow a classic Salem tradition and go on the run together?

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? Lani Gives Xander a Heads Up

Lani (Sal Stowers) visited Xander (Paul Telfer) in the hospital. She told Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) that excavating George’s computer cleared Sarah of all suspicions in conjunction with Destiny’s death. She also told Xander that they realized that he killed the man in self-defense.

Except that the gun Xander used was unregistered, and, as an ex-con, he’s not allowed to have one anyway. Lani advised that the cops could still throw the book at him, so Xander should lawyer up.

Together We Stand: Sarah Isn’t Giving Up Going to Give Up on Xander

Earlier, Xander advised Sarah that he doesn’t think they should rush to get back together. Sarah wasn’t pleased. She’ll likely be even less pleased if the thing keeping her and Xander apart is a prison door. She’s not letting the man use that as an excuse to get away from her!

Follow the Yellow Brick Road: Sarah and Xander on the Run?

Some of Salem’s greatest love stories began with hitting the road and going on the run. There was Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Roman (then-Wayne Northrop), Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Bo (Peter Reckell), Kim (Patsy Pease) and Shane (Charles Shaughnessy), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols), and more recently, Ciara (Victoria Konafal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

It’s time for Sarah and Xander to follow in those memorable footsteps!