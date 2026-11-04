General Hospital Preview: Nina Has a Meltdown of Epic Proportions

In the next General Hospital spoilers video for Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Nina decides she’s finished playing nice with the WSB. Drew has a warning that sounds suspiciously like a threat. Carly has sound advice for Joe.

Key Takeaways

Carly warns Joe he’s chasing the wrong suspect.

Willow tries throwing her congressional weight around, but Tristan refuses to take orders.

Drew and Ava worry that Jack’s death could come back to haunt them.

Nina reaches her breaking point in WSB custody.

Coming up in Port Charles

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After Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) ticks off Tristan (Dean Geyer), she discovers that her fancy congressional title doesn’t come with unlimited authority. Tristan isn’t about to bow down to Port Charles’ newest political princess, and he makes that perfectly clear when he informs her, “You can’t force me to do anything.”

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At the PCPD, Carly (Laura Wright) is having a spectacularly lousy day, especially now that Joe (Jonathan Bennett) has caught her fibbing about that pesky bracelet. But Carly isn’t about to let a little photographic evidence get in the way of telling a detective how to do his job. She advises him to “Start over. Let the evidence lead you to the real killer.”

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Meanwhile, Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Ava (Maura West) have a rather unpleasant problem now that Brennan’s body has turned up. With their fingerprints figuratively all over the events leading up to his disappearance, neither can afford to have anyone digging too deeply. Drew issues an ominous warning, telling Ava, “You better pray that she stays right where she is.” He’s likely hoping that Carly continues to take the fall for Jack’s (Chris McKenna) death.

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And finally, Nina (Cynthia Watros) has officially reached the end of her patience with the WSB’s all-inclusive detention package. Agent Baines (Alimi Ballard) may think another cup of coffee will keep his reluctant guest happy, but Nina has other ideas. Sending her tray flying, she screams, “You can get out of here and take that coffee with you!”