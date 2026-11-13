The annual Fall Sweep Downtown Litter Cleanup will take place at the Downtown Plaza/Pocket Park on the Square on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with registration at 7:30 a.m. and cleanup from 8:00–10:00 a.m. Volunteers of all ages are invited to help clean the downtown area before the holiday season, with WTC Opportunity Tuition Waiver hours available for participants and coffee provided by 7 Brew Coffee through the Snyder Chamber of Commerce. Special Fall Sweep T‑shirts for this year’s event were created by the Snyder Intermediate STEAM Team and Student Council.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Snyder Texas City Hall