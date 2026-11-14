Snowshoe is busy year-round, and the resort is adding more hands to keep the mountain running smoothly. If you like working outdoors, fixing things, and getting paid to be where others vacation, these are worth a look.

Employer: Snowshoe Mountain

Snowshoe Mountain Location: Snowshoe, WV (10 Snowshoe Drive)

(10 Snowshoe Drive) Type: Full-time, Flex Year-Round

Pay: $16.67/hour

Keep resort buildings in good shape with light plumbing, carpentry, drywall, and daily inspections. Comes with affordable on-mountain housing, medical benefits after 30 days, 401k, and big discounts plus free skiing/snowboarding at Alterra resorts.

Employer: Snowshoe Mountain

Snowshoe Mountain Location: Snowshoe, WV (10 Snowshoe Drive)

(10 Snowshoe Drive) Type: Full-time, Year-Round

Pay: $19/hour+ (higher with experience)

Year-round role keeping HVAC systems safe and efficient across the resort. Ideal if you have 2+ years HVAC experience and EPA/universal license; includes on-mountain housing option, medical benefits, 401k, and strong ski, food, and retail perks.

Employer: Snowshoe Mountain

Snowshoe Mountain Location: Snowshoe, WV (10 Snowshoe Drive)

(10 Snowshoe Drive) Type: Full-time, Flex Year-Round (9–11 months)

Pay: $15.25/hour

Hands-on outdoor job caring for grounds, walkways, parking lots, roads, landscaping, and snow/ice removal. Great if you like physical work and being outside; includes benefits after 30 days, 401k, and free Ikon base pass plus food and gear discounts.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.