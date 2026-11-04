🍽️ Snowshoe, WV Resort Hiring Multiple Food & Hospitality Roles

Snowshoe’s mountain resort is gearing up again, and they’re adding key people to their food, beverage, and guest operations. If you like busy days, great views, and solid perks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Snowshoe Mountain

Snowshoe Mountain Location: Snowshoe, WV (on-mountain at 10 Snowshoe Drive)

(on-mountain at 10 Snowshoe Drive) Type: Full-time, Flex Year-Round (9–11 months/year)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the kitchen at a busy ale house, running a high-volume, quick-turn operation and managing up to 30 team members. Flex schedule gives you a couple of off months to travel or recharge, plus on-mountain housing options, free skiing/riding, and big discounts on food and retail.

Employer: Snowshoe Mountain

Snowshoe Mountain Location: Snowshoe, WV

Type: Full-time, Flex Year-Round (9–11 months/year)

Pay: $17/hour

Outdoor leadership role for someone who loves snow and guest interaction. You’ll supervise lift attendants, handle training and safety, help with scheduling, and keep lift operations running smoothly while enjoying free mountain access and resort perks.

Employer: Snowshoe Mountain

Snowshoe Mountain Location: Snowshoe, WV

Type: Full-time, Year-Round

Salary: Not listed

Big-picture management role over multiple food and beverage outlets, from staffing and training to budgets, menus, and promotions. Good fit if you have several years of restaurant or business management and want steady year-round work with mountain lifestyle perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the resort has related openings once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.