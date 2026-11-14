📅 New Brush Creek–Owl Creek roundabout ribbon-cutting Nov. 23

Come celebrate the opening of the new Roundabout at Brush Creek Road and Owl Creek Road on Monday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

The ribbon-cutting will be held at the downhill bus stop on Brush Creek Road and will include remarks from Town leaders and refreshments for the public.

Key details:

Cost: $8.5 million project

project Opened to traffic: Nov. 6

Built to improve safety, utilities, traffic flow, multimodal access, and mobility

Pedestrian underpass is still closed until railings and stairs at Seasons Four are installed (stair work planned the week of Nov. 16 )

is still until railings and stairs at are installed (stair work planned the week of ) Flaggers remain on-site while crews finish work

remain on-site while crews finish work Final landscaping and aesthetic features will be done in spring 2027

You can park in the lots serving Aspen Chapel and Anderson Ranch Arts Center.