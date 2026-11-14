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Aspen
🚧 Celebrate opening of new Brush Creek–Owl Creek roundabout
12 days ago
📅 New Brush Creek–Owl Creek roundabout ribbon-cutting Nov. 23
Come celebrate the opening of the new Roundabout at Brush Creek Road and Owl Creek Road on Monday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
The ribbon-cutting will be held at the downhill bus stop on Brush Creek Road and will include remarks from Town leaders and refreshments for the public.
Key details:
- Cost: $8.5 million project
- Opened to traffic: Nov. 6
- Built to improve safety, utilities, traffic flow, multimodal access, and mobility
- Pedestrian underpass is still closed until railings and stairs at Seasons Four are installed (stair work planned the week of Nov. 16)
- Flaggers remain on-site while crews finish work
- Final landscaping and aesthetic features will be done in spring 2027
You can park in the lots serving Aspen Chapel and Anderson Ranch Arts Center.
More Info: Celebrate Roundabout Ribbon-Cutting on Monday, Nov...
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