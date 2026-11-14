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Snowmass Village
⚠️ Snowmass Village Thanksgiving 2026 town hours & transit
12 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving hours for Town of Snowmass Village services
Here’s what’s happening for the Thanksgiving 2026 holiday:
- Town administrative offices: Closed Thursday, Nov. 26; open Friday, Nov. 27.
- Recreation Center: Closed Thanksgiving Day; back to regular hours Friday, Nov. 27.
- Police: Always available through dispatch at 970-923-5330 or via the front door phone at Town Hall.
- Compost drop-off (fall leaves only) at Public Works stays open.
- Village Shuttle: Winter service schedule and winter-permitted parking in the Numbered Lots start Thanksgiving Day.
- Transportation Office: Open 8 a.m.–12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and regular hours on Nov. 27.
Use this to plan your errands, rides, and leaf drop-offs, and enjoy a safe holiday in Snowmass Village.
More Info: Town Service Schedule for Thanksgiving Holiday • S...
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