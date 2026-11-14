⚠️ Thanksgiving hours for Town of Snowmass Village services Here’s what’s happening for the Thanksgiving 2026 holiday: Town administrative offices: Closed Thursday, Nov. 26 ; open Friday, Nov. 27 .

Closed ; open . Recreation Center: Closed Thanksgiving Day ; back to regular hours Friday, Nov. 27 .

Closed ; back to regular hours . Police: Always available through dispatch at 970-923-5330 or via the front door phone at Town Hall .

Always available through dispatch at or via the front door phone at . Compost drop-off (fall leaves only) at Public Works stays open .

at stays . Village Shuttle: Winter service schedule and winter-permitted parking in the Numbered Lots start Thanksgiving Day .

Winter service schedule winter-permitted parking in the start . Transportation Office: Open 8 a.m.–12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and regular hours on Nov. 27. Use this to plan your errands, rides, and leaf drop-offs, and enjoy a safe holiday in Snowmass Village.

More Info: Town Service Schedule for Thanksgiving Holiday • S...