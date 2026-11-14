📅 Celebrate the new Snowmass Village roundabout opening

The Town is hosting a Roundabout Ribbon-Cutting to mark the opening of the new roundabout at Brush Creek Road and Owl Creek Road.

• When: Monday, November 23, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.

• Where: Downhill bus stop by the new roundabout on Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

• What: Ribbon-cutting with remarks from Town leaders and refreshments for the public

Parking: Attendees can park in the lots serving Aspen Chapel and Anderson Ranch Arts Center.

All community members are invited to stop by, see the new roundabout, and join the short celebration.