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📅 Finding Neverland matinée in Snowflake on Nov. 14
📅 Family matinée: Finding Neverland in Snowflake
Enjoy a magical afternoon at Northland Pioneer College Performing Arts Center, 1611 S. Main St., Snowflake, AZ, with a live production of Finding Neverland.
This musical is inspired by the story behind J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, with music, humor, and plenty of stage magic for all ages.
Show time:
- Saturday, November 14, 2026
- 2:00 p.m. matinée
Ticket prices (advance):
- Students: $13
- Seniors: $14
- Adults: $16
Day-of walk-up tickets cost $2 more per ticket, so buying ahead will save you money.
If you’re looking for a fun family outing or a date afternoon, this is a chance to see a full stage musical close to home.
More Info: NPC Performing Arts Presents: Finding Neverland - ...
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