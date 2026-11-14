📅 Family matinée: Finding Neverland in Snowflake

Enjoy a magical afternoon at Northland Pioneer College Performing Arts Center, 1611 S. Main St., Snowflake, AZ, with a live production of Finding Neverland.

This musical is inspired by the story behind J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, with music, humor, and plenty of stage magic for all ages.

Show time:

Saturday, November 14, 2026

2:00 p.m. matinée

Ticket prices (advance):

Students: $13

$13 Seniors: $14

$14 Adults: $16

Day-of walk-up tickets cost $2 more per ticket, so buying ahead will save you money.

If you’re looking for a fun family outing or a date afternoon, this is a chance to see a full stage musical close to home.