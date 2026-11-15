The Pacific Northwest snow forecast keeps the ongoing storm focused on higher terrain Sunday, followed by colder, lighter snow showers into Tuesday morning. Whistler has the strongest remaining accumulation signal, while lower slopes benefit less as precipitation fades behind the cooling. None of the resorts covered here are open for skiing, so base building remains the practical focus. Timberline’s current operating report, for example, still says it is waiting for snow.

Sunday’s precipitation starts relatively warm before snow levels fall Sunday night. Across the Cascades, snow levels initially sit around 5,000 to 7,000 feet, favoring upper elevations while lower slopes remain vulnerable to rain or mixed precipitation. By Sunday night, snow levels fall toward 4,000 to 4,500 feet, allowing snow farther down the mountains as steadier precipitation gives way to showers. Guidance broadly agrees on this evolution, although accumulation amounts have substantial spread across coastal British Columbia. Early snow will be dense or wet, with improving quality as temperatures fall. Exposed gusts around 40 mph at Crystal Mountain and higher Oregon terrain, and near 70 mph at Mount Washington early Sunday, will limit preservation in exposed areas.

Monday brings lighter mountain snow, easing winds, and better preservation before showers largely fade Tuesday morning. Temperatures settle into the 20s across much of the higher terrain, making the later snow less dense than Sunday’s opening precipitation. Whistler remains favored for the largest additional accumulation, while Crystal Mountain and higher Oregon terrain receive more modest additions. Mt. Baker’s better snow opportunity comes after Sunday’s cooling, and little meaningful accumulation reaches the Snoqualmie Pass forecast elevation. Compared with Friday’s outlook for these same days, Mount Washington has become snowier, while Whistler and Mt. Bachelor are little changed. The totals below cover additional snowfall from early Sunday through Tuesday morning, excluding anything that has already fallen.

Tuesday’s lull separates this storm from a less certain mountain snow opportunity around Wednesday and Thursday. The next system most plausibly favors Oregon, with much less precipitation reaching northern Washington and Whistler. Colder air supports snow farther down the Oregon mountains, but differences in storm track and duration still prevent useful snowfall commitments. Another unsettled period is possible toward next weekend, with substantial disagreement over its timing and strength. Farther into Thanksgiving week, the broader pattern favors increasing Pacific moisture alongside a milder tendency, so additional base building will depend on how snow levels respond.

Pacific Northwest Snow Forecast Resort Totals (Sun Nov 15 – Tue Nov 17)

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