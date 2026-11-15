California’s snow forecast favors two more Sierra storms this week, with the larger and colder round arriving Wednesday into Thursday. Favored Sierra locations could stack up roughly 2-4 feet by Friday, while Southern California receives much smaller additions. Early-season access remains limited: Mammoth is open for skiing, and Mt. Rose’s operating report shows a small selection of available terrain.

The first storm spreads into Tahoe Sunday night, concentrates its snowfall Monday morning, and pushes south toward Mammoth Monday afternoon. Guidance agrees on that progression, with more variation in amounts across the crest and east-side slopes. This round, including residual showers into Tuesday, favors 9-13 in at Kirkwood and 4-5 in at Mammoth. Snow levels initially sit around 6,500-7,500 feet before falling toward 5,000-6,000 feet Monday, allowing some lower bases to start wet while higher terrain accumulates. Snow should begin dense on warmer slopes and become less dense as temperatures fall into the 20s. Tuesday brings a relative break across the Sierra, although a few showers may linger. Southern California’s weaker pulse arrives Monday night into Tuesday, with snow levels near 6,000 feet and around an inch possible on higher terrain. Snow Summit and Bear Mountain remain closed for skiing, making this primarily a base-building opportunity there.

Wednesday’s stronger storm should keep the Sierra snowy through Thursday, with lingering showers potentially extending into Friday. There is broad support for a substantial accumulation, but the moisture distribution and departure time remain less settled. Recent guidance has widened the range of possible midweek totals, particularly around Mammoth, so confidence is stronger in the storm’s arrival than in where the deepest snow lands. Snow levels should trend lower and could reach 4,000-5,000 feet by Thursday, although warmer scenarios delay that drop. Mountain temperatures mainly in the 20s, with colder readings on higher terrain, favor moderate-density snow and some lighter snowfall in the colder periods. Warmer lower slopes will receive denser snow. Sierra ridge gusts could exceed 70 mph, redistributing snow and limiting exposed skiing where terrain is operating. Southern California gets another smaller round Thursday into Friday, with marginal temperatures favoring dense accumulations and occasional mixing near lower bases.

Friday’s taper should leave a colder Sierra snowpack heading into the weekend. Cold nights will help preserve the new coverage, while resorts still preparing to open gain another useful addition to their bases. A generally drier weekend is favored, though weak disturbances could keep scattered showers around. Confidence in detailed snowfall amounts decreases after Friday. Another Pacific storm signal appears toward the middle of Thanksgiving week, but substantial differences in timing and moisture favor a cautious outlook for renewed mountain snow rather than additional totals now. The amounts below combine the Sunday night through Tuesday refresh with the Wednesday through Friday storm.

California Snow Forecast Resort Totals (Sun Nov 15 – Fri Nov 20)

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