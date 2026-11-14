The Northern Rockies snow forecast favors modest base-building snowfall through Wednesday, with central Idaho leading before colder snow reaches the Tetons and southwest Montana. None of the resorts covered in this forecast are currently open for skiing, so the main benefit is improving preseason coverage. Grand Targhee is targeting a Friday, November 20 opening, conditions permitting. Additional snow chances follow later in the week, but confidence drops after Wednesday.

Saturday’s departing showers taper before a mostly mild break through much of Sunday. The next precipitation reaches west-central Idaho late Sunday and Monday, while western Wyoming stays mostly dry until Tuesday. Snow levels initially around 5,500-7,000 feet across central Idaho favor wet, dense snow higher on the mountains, with rain or mixed precipitation possible near lower bases. Brundage has the strongest near-term accumulation signal, with 6-9 in of additional snowfall through Wednesday morning. Tamarack and the mountains around Sun Valley also receive useful additions. Ahead of the colder air, exposed southwest Montana terrain could see southwesterly gusts around 30 mph.

Tuesday into Wednesday brings the more widespread cooldown and the best snowfall opportunity for the Tetons and southwest Montana. Guidance broadly agrees on this progression, although a splitting storm and uncertain upslope enhancement leave accumulation less certain than the temperature change. Grand Targhee can expect 4-6 in of additional snow, with 2-4 in at Jackson Hole. Snow levels initially near 6,500-8,000 feet across eastern Idaho and the Tetons fall toward 4,000-6,000 feet as precipitation winds down Wednesday morning. Lower-mountain accumulation depends on colder air arriving before the moisture departs. Mountain temperatures fall into the 20s, with teens overnight at colder locations, allowing less dense snow toward the finish and better preservation afterward. Northern Idaho and northwest Montana receive smaller additions overall.

After Wednesday, further mountain snow remains plausible, but the storm track becomes much less dependable. Another disturbance could bring additional accumulation from Thursday into the weekend, with the Tetons retaining a more consistent snow signal than the far northern mountains. A track farther south could substantially reduce snowfall elsewhere. Recent guidance has trimmed some later-week expectations across Idaho and southwest Montana, reinforcing the need for caution about another substantial round. Colder air should help snow reach more elevations, but precipitation coverage remains uncertain. A drier trend becomes more plausible toward Thanksgiving, particularly across Idaho and western Montana.

Northern Rockies (MT/WY/ID) Snow Forecast Resort Totals (Sat Nov 14 – Wed Nov 18)

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