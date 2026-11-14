Three Vermont ski resorts plan to open next weekend, depending on weather conditions. All three have fired up their snowmaking guns and plan to open on Saturday, November 21. Here’s what Stowe, Okemo, and Mount Snow are doing to prepare for the 2026-27 season kickoff.

Stowe Mountain Resort Update

Snowmaking: Stowe snowmaking fired up over 150 snow guns on trails like Upper Lord, Ridgeview, Lord, North Slope, and Upper Main Street last night, on November 12.

Stowe snowmaking fired up over 150 snow guns on trails like Upper Lord, Ridgeview, Lord, North Slope, and Upper Main Street last night, on November 12. The Forecast: There’s potential for light natural snowfall over the weekend, and temperatures look to remain just cold enough for snowmaking, especially at the mid and upper elevations. We aim to get base area snowmaking opportunities during the overnight periods when temps tip to their lowest.

There’s potential for light natural snowfall over the weekend, and temperatures look to remain just cold enough for snowmaking, especially at the mid and upper elevations. We aim to get base area snowmaking opportunities during the overnight periods when temps tip to their lowest. Target Opening Day: Saturday, November 21, weather permitting.

Okemo Mountain Resort Update

Snowfall: 5 inches of snow accumulated at the summit overnight Friday into Saturday.

5 inches of snow accumulated at the summit overnight Friday into Saturday. Snowmaking: Okemo snowmaking switched on the first snow gun of its upgraded snowmaking system at 2:30 a.m. on November 13.

Okemo snowmaking switched on the first snow gun of its upgraded snowmaking system at 2:30 a.m. on November 13. The Upgrade: Okemo invested millions this offseason to improve early-season operations, sustainability, and snow coverage.

Okemo invested millions this offseason to improve early-season operations, sustainability, and snow coverage. The Forecast: Cold temperatures are expected through the weekend, so snowmaking continues.

Cold temperatures are expected through the weekend, so snowmaking continues. Target Opening Day: Saturday, November 21, weather permitting.

Mount Snow Update

Snowfall: Mount Snow woke up to 5 inches of snow at the summit Saturday and nearly an inch at the base.

Mount Snow woke up to 5 inches of snow at the summit Saturday and nearly an inch at the base. Snowmaking: Snowmaking is poised to fire up this afternoon, as conditions allow.

Snowmaking is poised to fire up this afternoon, as conditions allow. The Forecast: Temperatures look favorable through the weekend, before we see a slight warm-up. We’ll continue snowmaking as long as we’re able.

Temperatures look favorable through the weekend, before we see a slight warm-up. We’ll continue snowmaking as long as we’re able. Target Opening Day: Saturday, November 21, weather permitting.

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